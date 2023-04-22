PFF lists potential Day 3 fit for the Falcons in 2023 draft

The Atlanta Falcons have three picks on the first two days of the 2023 NFL draft, but as fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier proved last season, there’s plenty of talent to be found on Day 3.

More often than not, these players serve as depth or training camp bodies. Since most primary needs will have been addressed in the early rounds and through free agency, the team will usually just take the best player available in the later rounds.

In a new feature from Pro Football Focus, Michael Renner listed San Jose State defensive end Viliami Fehoko as an ideal fit for the Falcons on Day 3 of the draft.

Fehoko ended his 2022 season with a career-high 12 sacks and a pass-rush win rate of nearly 25 percent while also adding a run-stop rate of 10.9 percent. Atlanta has already addressed the interior of the defensive line as well as the defensive end position in free agency.

Don’t be surprised to see the team continue adding to these positions in free agency. Check out Fehoko’s measurements below.

Viliami Fehoko measurements

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 276 lbs

Position: DE

Arm: 33″

Hand: 9″

Production Score: 69 (4th)

Athleticism: 63 (7th)

Prospect Grade: 5.92 (average back up or special teamer)

