PFF lists Patriots’ new-look WR room as one of the NFL’s most improved

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker listed the New England Patriots as one of the teams with the most improved wide receiver rooms, following the 2024 NFL draft.

The Patriots double dipped in the draft at the position in the second and fourth rounds with Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk and UCF’s Javon Baker. They also added a new tight end with seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell.

The free agency acquisitions got some love as well with the team landing veteran wideout K.J. Osborn and tight end Austin Hooper. All of the moves were made in an effort to ultimately build around rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

For what it’s worth, New England does have returning production as well with top wideouts DeMario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne.

Baker has especially captured attention as a potential X receiver, which is a position the Patriots have been looking to improve for years. Locker wrote:

But the Patriots weren’t done there. Wolf scooped up UCF’s Javon Baker at Pick No. 110, a standout in advanced metrics despite not being a household name in the pre-draft process. Baker is a tremendous deep threat, with his average target coming 17.1 yards downfield during the 2023 season — the third-highest mark among FBS receivers with 80-plus targets. The former Knight has already captured fans’ attention because of some supreme self-confidence, too.

Talking about possibilities is one thing, but the Patriots still have to go out there and prove it on the field. With that said, it’s hard not to get excited about what the rookie group brings to the table.

