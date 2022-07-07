PFF lists Giants’ biggest strength, weakness

As the New York Giants head into the 2022 campaign, the roster is similar to what it was a year ago.

In the offseason, the Giants went through dramatic changes in the front office and coaching staff but due to cap restrictions, Big Blue was unable to improve their roster via free agency and even lost some talented players this offseason.

As the Giants try to rebuild and get themselves out of a salary cap crunch, Big Blue has a number of holes on the roster. As we know all too well, the NFL is a year-by-year league and it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Giants could surprise this season; Keyshawn Johnson certainly thinks so.

This week, Pro Football Focus named the biggest strengths and weaknesses for each team in the NFL. For Big Blue, the strength that was named has been a unit that has disappointed over the last few years:

Biggest Strength: Offensive Weapons Seems hard to believe given the last couple of seasons, but the Giants do have a great group of receivers on paper. Injuries have largely been responsible for the group not being on the field at the same time and enjoying success, but the disastrous play of the offensive line also had a knock-on effect that rendered the entire passing game toothless. Kenny Golladay was a disappointment in Year 1 with the Giants, but he has still caught 57.4% of all contested targets thrown his way during his career and has an outstanding drop rate of 6.0%. Kadarius Toney’s position may be in question, but he showed special game-changing skills as a rookie. Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson make this a very talented group.

Last offseason, of course, the Giants broke the bank for number one receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay was disappointing to say the least, as was the rest of the Big Blue offense; particularly the receiving corps. If Saquon Barkley can rebound and get anywhere back to the form he was in during his rookie season and the Wide Receivers can live up to their potential, the Giants’ offensive weapons could very well be their strength this season.

With this season being a huge season for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley among others; the Giants hope that an improved offensive line and the new coaching staff can get the offense clicking.

The Giants certainly also have talent on the defensive line given Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Azeez Ojulari and rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

However, Pro Football Focus elected to go with the Giants offensive weapons as their biggest strength.

As for Big Blue’s biggest weakness, the answer is pretty clear on this one:

Biggest Weakness: Secondary Getting rid of James Bradberry for financial reasons has left this secondary looking very vulnerable on paper. Adoree’ Jackson is the only proven corner and he has an extensive injury history.

With the departures of Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers, the once deep rotation at the safety position is now extremely thin for Big Blue. However, the biggest loss is cornerback James Bradberry, who was released by the Giants after they failed to find a trade partner for 2020 Pro Bowler. Bradberry, of course, ended up signing with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles and the void he left on the Giants will certainly be felt this season.

Last offseason, the Giants signed Adoree Jackson, who will now move up to be the top cornerback on Big Blue.

The Giants may struggle if they head into the season with the secondary they currently have but it is possible that the youth steps up when given playing time.

As the Giants continue to rebuild, this season will go a long way in evaluating the current talent on the roaster. Although it seems the answers to the Giants biggest strength and biggest weakness are clear at this point, the strengths and weaknesses on Big Blue could be a completely different tune by season’s end.

