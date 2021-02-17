PFF lists the Falcons’ three biggest needs for 2021

The Atlanta Falcons have plenty of work to do this offseason, and several needs to fill on both sides of the ball. Pro Football Focus’ Ian Hartitz broke down each team’s three biggest needs.

Let’s check out the three he identified for the Falcons.

EDGE

The lack of a quality edge rusher has been the Achilles heel of this Atlanta defense for quite some time. The Falcons attempted to address this very need in the first round in 2015 and 2017 by drafting Vic Beasley and Takk Mckinley. Both players have since departed from the team. Hartitz pointed out the disastrous Dante Fowler signing.

“High-priced 2020 free agency addition Dante Fowler finished his first season with the Falcon as PFF’s eighth-lowest-graded edge among 124 qualified players. Generating pressure has been a problem for a while now, as the Falcons were a below-average unit in 2020 (19th in pressure rate), 2019 (24th), 2018 (24th) and 2017 (No. 16) alike.”

The Falcons could look to free agency due to there not being a standout option in this year’s draft. However, in order to get a game wrecker on that side of the ball, the Falcons would be expected to pay a hefty price, something they could be very hesitant to do after how underwhelming the Fowler signing turned out.

Defensive secondary

The Falcons finished the 2020 NFL season with the worst ranked pass defense. You would think this unit has nowhere to go but up, but there’s a chance the secondary could be much worse in 2021 if not addressed. As Hartitz points out, Atlanta isn’t spending much money at the cornerback spot.

“The Falcons are one of nine teams with fewer than $20 million 2021 dollars devoted to their safety and cornerback rooms. Only the Lions allowed more total completions of 15-plus yards; talent is needed anywhere and everywhere in this back end.”

Strong safety Keanu Neal will become a free agent on March 17 and Ricardo Allen will likely be let go in order to clear cap space. The departure of both players would leave second-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins as the team’s lone safety.

There is a pathway to clear space and bring in a quality safety like John Johnson or Justin Simmons. Even so, the Falcons could still use their third-round selection to bring in someone like UCF safety Richie Grant.

Running back

With both Brian Hill and Todd Gurley becoming free agents, the Falcons will be left with just Ito Smith on the active roster. The team still has Qadree Ollison on hand but to assume he would have any role after last season is a bit of a stretch. Hartitz points out the many options this year’s draft provides at the running back position.

“Both Todd Gurley and Brian Hill are free agents. Only the Packers, Steelers, Bills and Jets have fewer 2021 dollars devoted to the position. The likes of Travis Etienne (No. 39 on PFF’s top-200 draft big board), Javonte Williams (No. 58), Najee Harris (No. 69), Michael Carter (No. 74) and Kenneth Gainwell (No. 79) could be potential draft-day targets.”

The free agency pool is deep at the running back position as well. Atlanta could go after a veteran like Mark Ingram or Carlos Hyde, or someone looking to return to a lead back role like Marlon Mack or James Conner.

The Falcons could also use their mid-round draft selections to go after potential stars in Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, or Trey Sermon.

