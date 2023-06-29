PFF lists this edge rusher as someone the Giants should sign

This offseason, the New York Giants roster improved noticeably with the moves executed by general manager Joe Schoen and the front office.

The team made a specific effort to beef up the defensive line, which Schoen identified as a weakness. They did so by adding A’Shawn Robinson and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

However, the Giants could still use some edge-rushing depth behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, and Pro Football Focus suggests they sign Yannick Ngakoue to fill that void.

NEW YORK GIANTS: SIGN EDGE YANNICK NGAKOUE Ngakoue’s underlying metrics in 2022 were concerning, with his 9.5 sacks this past season well above the expectation of a player with his pass-rush win rate and pressure rate. That being said, he’s registered at least eight sacks in every season of his seven-year career and was a more menacing pass rusher on a per-snap basis from 2017 to 2021. Ngakoue also makes perfect sense in a defensive line unit under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that is all about rotating linemen in a platoon approach, so he can be a designated pass rusher alongside the young duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari.

Adding Ngakoue would give the highly-rated Giants’ defensive line arguably one of the deepest groups in the league, providing Wink Martindale with more players to rotate based on the situation.

You can never have enough depth on the defensive line, especially with the injuries the Giants experienced last season — Ojulari, Thibodeaux, and Leonard Williams all missed multiple games in 2022.

Ngakoue has had a high snap count for the majority of his career so he would provide Big Blue with a plug-in starter in case of an injury.

As the season draws closer, a move like adding Ngakoue could be just what the doctor ordered for the Giants who continue to look to improve the roster.

