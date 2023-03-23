PFF lists best Jonah Williams fits if Bengals trade LT

Multiple outlets have now suggested the Cincinnati Bengals should try to trade offensive tackle Jonah Williams to the New York Jets.

First was ESPN, which suggested an interesting trade that would get the Bengals a tackle back in return.

Now Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson has suggested those Jets are the best fit for Williams if he does end up getting traded:

Williams is coming off his worst NFL season, as he gave up 12 sacks to tie for the league lead. He also battled through multiple knee injuries and represents a departure from his previous career baseline, which had been solid-if-unspectacular. Williams can step onto a team that needs capable left tackle play, even if that team will then need to decide whether to commit to him long-term. Evidently, he does not want to play right tackle, which may reduce his market.

Monson also lists the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans as potential fits for Williams.

This follows a national report that suggests the Bengals have already had trade talks with multiple teams. That would make sense, as under-30 left tackles with starting experience don’t become available all that often.

It’s tough to say what the return would be on a Williams trade given his $12.6 million cap hit on the fifth-year option portion of his rookie deal. But unloading that and gaining cap space would be part of the deal for the Bengals if they manage to offload him.

More Latest News!

Bengals appear to be running out of time to find free agent TE Bengals WR coach Troy Walters works at SMU pro day Bengals suggested as best spot for Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire