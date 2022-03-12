PFF list Marcus Maye as the perfect match for the Eagles in free agency

The Philadelphia Eagles have several needs on their retooled roster, none more urgent than an upgrade at the safety position.

PFF recently looked at the perfect free agent match for all 32 NFL teams, and Jets talented safety Marcus Maye made the list for Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: S MARCUS MAYE

Maye is one of several free agents entering free agency off a significant, season-ending injury. Add that Maye wasn’t playing all that well before his injury and it’s reasonable to expect a suppressed market. PFF currently projects Maye to sign a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. That could present an opportunity for a team like Philadelphia in need of safety help. Maye is a versatile free safety who has graded out well in zone coverage throughout his career, particularly in 2020 when he earned an 85.8 PFF coverage grade. Philadelphia’s 2021 starters — Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod — are both free agents.

An impact player when he’s been available, Maye was limited to six games in 2021 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

A versatile safety, Maye recorded 312 tackles and six interceptions in 60 games played with the Jets.

