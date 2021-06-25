PFF list of 50 best NFL players includes 3 former Alabama standouts

Alabama has plenty of players in the NFL. And while some like to paint some of those former standouts as bust, it simply isn’t true for a vast majority of these guys.

There’s proof in that statement all over the play, and the recent article from Pro Football Focus is a perfect example of that. They ranked their 50 best players in the NFL, and the Crimson Tide saw three make the list.

Considering there’s 1,696 players who make a 53-man roster every year, having three in just the top 3 percent is pretty special. Oddly enough, all of those players came on the offensive side of the football.

Here’s who made the list.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) on a first-down run during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s take: Over the last two seasons, Henry has been on a one-man mission to prove that running backs do matter, and it’s tough to argue with what he’s done. He has piled up more yards after contact over that time (2,758) than any other running back has in total rushing yards (Dalvin Cook has 2,692 total rushing yards). Henry also leads the league with 133 broken tackles since 2019 and has averaged 3.7 yards after contact per carry in the playoffs.

Our take: Some people might feel like Henry should be a bit higher on this list considering he’s fresh off a 2,000-yard season, but it feels about right. Being rated as a top-12 player in a huge accomplishment, and we should note that he’s rated as the highest player at his position. Well done, King Henry.

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Austin Mack (81) has the ball knocked away by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

PFF’s take: Humphrey doesn’t get the recognition he deserves because of his role within the Baltimore defense and the things they ask him to do precisely because he is their best coverage player. Over the past two seasons, only Xavien Howard has a higher PFF coverage grade when in single coverage. Humphrey has achieved that despite lining up in the slot on 58.8% of his snaps in that time, a position that often leads to far more coverage losses.

Our take: Absolutely love seeing Humphrey get the recognition that he deserves from PFF. They have him checking in as a top 30 player and the No. 3 cornerback, trailing only Jaire Alexander and Jalen Ramsey. The son of former Alabama running back Bobby Humphrey has emerged as an absolute star in the NFL.

35. WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) stretches during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

PFF’s take: Injuries have become a bigger issue in recent years, but when Jones is on the field, he is still an elite receiver who could make a good argument that he is the match of anybody in the NFL at his position.

He may have come away with only 771 yards in 2020, but he was fourth in the NFL in yards per route run — 2.60, a fraction away from being ranked second — and he still generated a passer rating of 131.5 when targeted. The new Tennessee Titan is still the best blend of size, speed, athleticism and technique in the league, and the only question is whether he still has the durability to be ranked at the very top of the list.

Our take: Yes, Julio is getting older now that he’s 32 (about to be 33) years old. But when he’s on the field, he’s still one of the best wide receivers in the league. PFF has him checking in as the No. 5 player at his position, which I feel is about right considering his struggles to stay healthy in 2020. Now that he’s in Nashville, we’ll see if he can continue to be a No. 1 opposite A.J. Brown.

