PFF: Leonard Floyd named Bills’ top pending free agent

With the NFL offseason now in full force, the Buffalo Bills and rest of the league will soon turn their attention to free agency in March.

When the market opens, teams are usually in one of either two places: Trying to re-sign their own or looking to splash some cash on the market. Because of a tough salary cap situation, Buffalo is in the prior.

The Bills are currently over the 2024 cap by a large $40 million margin and will have to restructure some contracts in order to keep a competitive roster. If Buffalo does that, Pro Football Focus thinks keeping around pass rusher Leonard Floyd would be a smart idea.

The football analytics outlet named Floyd as the Bills’ top pending free agent. Overall, Floyd is tabbed as the 49th best free agent in all of football.

Floyd signed a one-year deal last offseason in Buffalo. It was a “prove it” type deal and because of that, the 30-year-old will likely try to cash in. It seems unlikely that the Bills will retain Floyd unless he accepted a team-friendly contract, which he already said he’s not going to do.

You never know, but here’s PFF’s breakdown on Floyd as free agency approaches:

Floyd was let go by the Los Angeles Rams as they dropped from the most expensive NFL team in 2022 to the cheapest in 2023. Still, he made a handful of splash plays this regular season, with several coming in key moments. Floyd earned 65.0-plus pass-rush grades in three straight seasons prior to 2023, and his 38.5 sacks since then have flown under the radar as a top-10 mark among edge defenders. Floyd is long and rangy, with good burst but only adequate bend around the edge. He tends to impact more plays than the box score indicates, thanks to his good instincts to get his hands up to deflect passes or disrupt throwing windows.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire