PFF leaves Colts’ Julian Blackmon off top safety rankings

Pro Football Focus put together its ranking of the top-32 safeties ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and not included was the Colts’ Julian Blackmon.

At the top of PFF’s list was Antoine Winfield, followed by Kyle Hamilton, Jessie Bates, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Marcus Williams. Rounding out the list was Julian Love at No. 28, Jordan Battle, Andre Cisco, Darnell Savage, and Vonn Bell.

Blackmon can fill pretty much any role required of the safety position, able to line up both deep and in the box. Last season, he put together a career year, with the majority of his snaps coming closer to the line of scrimmage.

Blackmon was an extremely reliable tackler, missing only seven of his 95 attempts, according to PFF, and ranked among the best in run-stop rate metric. In coverage, he came away with four interceptions, two pass breakups, and had a passer rating of only 57.5 when targeted.

“I think just consistency, man,” said Blackmon when asked what’s next for him. “Trying to even ultimately grow more as much as I can. You never got it, that’s what coach always says, and I agree with that. So for me the next thing is just understanding what else I can do. What more can I do and where can I put myself in better situations to make even more plays.”

As a free agent this past offseason, Blackmon wasn’t able to land the lucrative multi-year deal he was searching for and returned back to Indianapolis on a one-year, $3.7 million deal.

His return to the Colts will provide some needed stability at safety–a position group with question marks, even with Blackmon on the field. Last season, the Colts’ secondary as a whole allowed the ninth-most explosive pass plays.

The starting free safety role next to Blackmon is up for grabs this summer. Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas have each been sharing those starting reps. As defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said earlier this offseason, it is going to be consistency that determines who will be starting.

“Absolutely,” said Blackmon when asked if he could see the defense improving in 2024. “I think just having the same guys being back, we just have better chemistry. Also as well as having the same coaching staff. I think guys are understanding the defense a lot more, so it’s going to allow us to make a lot more plays.”

With Daniel Scott out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury, whether it be for depth or if the Colts are looking to add competition for Cross and Thomas, making a free-agent addition at safety still makes sense for them.

