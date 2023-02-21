PFF lays out Jalen Ramsey-to-Dolphins trade that doesn’t include a 1st-rounder

If the Rams are going to trade Jalen Ramsey this offseason, they better get a lot of value in return. Despite having what some consider a “down year” in 2022, Ramsey is still one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL – and he’s under contract for another three seasons.

The majority of Rams fans don’t want Ramsey to get traded, knowing how important he is to the defense. They especially don’t want it to happen if Los Angeles doesn’t get at least a first-round pick (or two) in return.

That’s why Pro Football Focus’ trade idea sending Ramsey to the Dolphins is unlikely to satisfy Rams fans. Here’s PFF’s pitch for the Rams and Dolphins:

Rams trade : Ramsey and 2023 5th-round compensatory pick

Dolphins trade: 2023 2nd-round pick, 2024 2nd-round pick

That’s not exactly a huge return for a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler. And despite Ramsey giving up some big plays in 2022, he still graded out as the third-best corner in the NFL, according to PFF.

Moving up about 120 spots in the 2023 NFL draft and only getting a second-rounder in 2024 would seem like a bad return for the Rams in any trade involving Ramsey. When they acquired him in 2019, they gave up two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder. That was with Ramsey only having one and a half years left on his contract, too.

Any team acquiring him now will get him for three years and pay him $55 million, with only $12.5 million of that guaranteed. That’s a bargain for a top-five corner.

Yes, the Rams need cap space, but trading Ramsey before June 1 would give them $5.6 million in relief this year. That’s really not a lot. And the return of two second-round picks is borderline thievery by the Dolphins.

The discussion should start with at least a first-round pick. Otherwise, the Rams will be trading one of their most important players for minimal cap relief and only an improvement in their draft slot this year. It’s hard to see them making that type of deal.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire