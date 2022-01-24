PFF latest to send top OT prospect to Panthers in 2022 mock draft

It seems as though we officially have our clubhouse leader for the Carolina Panthers’ sixth overall pick . . . at least here on Jan. 24.

For the third time in the past week, a major publication has sent Mississippi State University’s Charles Cross to the Panthers in their most recent mock draft. First it was ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, and now it’s Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema.

“It has got to be an offensive line selection for the Carolina Panthers — it just has to be,” Sikkema writes. “They’ll likely try to add some veteran talent at interior offensive line during free agency, but left tackle Cam Erving (56.0 PFF grade in 2021) and left guard Pat Elflien (50.1) can’t be counted on again.”

Despite having any of the class’ quarterback prospects to choose from, Sikkema hooks Carolina up with a much needed piece to their abysmal front. Instead, the first passer comes off the board with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett heading to the Denver Broncos at No. 9.

But even with a glaring need under center as well, Cross’ tools and collegiate production have him on an upward trajectory that may be too good to let go. (Ya know, like they did with Rashawn Slater last year.)

“Cross is still fine-tuning his craft, but he has really smooth movement for a player of his size,” Sikkema adds. “After flashing traits in his first year as a starter in 2020, he gave up only 16 pressures on 719 pass-blocking snaps this past season. It’s hard to not think a great NFL career is ahead of him.”

