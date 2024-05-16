PFF labels former Colorado WR Xavier Weaver as undrafted free agent to watch

Following the 2024 NFL draft, former Colorado football wide receiver Xavier Weaver was a hot commodity on the undrafted free agent market before landing with the Arizona Cardinals.

While many fans liked Arizona’s decision to pick up the Buffaloes’ top receiver from 2023, Pro Football Focus contributing writer Thomas Valentine believes Weaver is the Cardinals’ top undrafted free agent to watch this upcoming season.

Here’s what Valentine wrote on Weaver:

Weaver was one of the top undrafted free agents on the board and is a potential coup for a Cardinals team lacking a certain amount of depth at the wide receiver position. Marvin Harrison Jr. is the obvious gem for the Cardinals in their 2024 draft class, but Weaver caught 68 passes for 908 yards and four touchdowns while earning a solid 69.2 grade in 2023.

The former South Florida star joined long snapper Joe Shimko (NC State) and defensive tackle Myles Murphy (North Carolina) in Arizona’s undrafted free agent signing class. Still, Weaver’s value at the receiver position stands out among the three.

