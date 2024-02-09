PFF: Josh Allen’s five-worst graded games for the Bills in 2023

The Buffalo Bills often go where Josh Allen takes them.

Regardless, it’s the modern-day NFL. The quarterback has a huge impact on every game, for better or worse.

In terms of the fancy stats, here are Allen’s five worst games played this past season for the Bills, according to Pro Football Focus metrics:

5. Week 7: at New England Patriots

Grade: 65.3

Final score: 29-25 loss

4. Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Grade: 64.4

Final score: 32-6 win

3. Week 17: vs. New England Patriots

Grade: 60.6

Final score: 27-21 win

2. Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos

Grade: 58.4

Final score: 24-22 loss

1. Week 1: at New York Jets

Grade: 49.6

Final score: 22-16 loss (OT)

