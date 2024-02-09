PFF: Josh Allen’s five-worst graded games for the Bills in 2023
The Buffalo Bills often go where Josh Allen takes them.
Regardless, it’s the modern-day NFL. The quarterback has a huge impact on every game, for better or worse.
In terms of the fancy stats, here are Allen’s five worst games played this past season for the Bills, according to Pro Football Focus metrics:
5. Week 7: at New England Patriots
Grade: 65.3
Final score: 29-25 loss
4. Week 11: vs. New York Jets
Grade: 64.4
Final score: 32-6 win
3. Week 17: vs. New England Patriots
Grade: 60.6
Final score: 27-21 win
2. Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos
Grade: 58.4
Final score: 24-22 loss
1. Week 1: at New York Jets
Grade: 49.6
Final score: 22-16 loss (OT)