PFF has Josh Allen among the better edge defenders in the NFL in 2021

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

It’s a big third year coming up in 2021 for Josh Allen, who Jacksonville selected within the top-10 selections back in 2018. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2019, finishing with 44 tackles and 10.5 sacks, the latter figure being the 14th best mark in the NFL.

He only started four games over the course of the season, but he saw action off the bench in every game. And after a Pro Bowl season as a rookie, Allen was expected to make a major leap in 2020.

That didn’t exactly happen. Allen was limited to just eight games (and seven starts) as he was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury in late November. He finished the season with just 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

But with new defensive coordinator Joe Cullen in town, Allen should be able to thrive as an edge rusher in his new multiple defense. With this in mind, PFF projects Allen to be among the league’s better edge defenders in 2020, having him ranked No. 30 of the 32 players listed.

Allen got out to a strong start as a rookie with Jacksonville in 2019, recording a 70.2 pass-rushing grade at a position that often takes some time for younger players to acclimate. He didn’t have a full opportunity to build on that momentum last season, given the injury that limited him to fewer than 400 snaps on the year, but Allen did raise his pass-rushing grade by four points in his limited action. He’s a strong third-year breakout candidate in 2021.

Though it’s clear Allen still has a lot to prove, an injury-plagued year during an 1-15 season doesn’t seem like the best indicator of Allen’s development. The Jaguars will have more depth on the edge this season as well with free-agent signing Jihad Ward and fourth-round draft pick Jordan Smith.

Jacksonville won’t have to ask nearly as much of Allen next season, and he can focus on what he does best: putting pressure on, harassing and forcing mistakes from the quarterback.

