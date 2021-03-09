PFF: Jonnu Smith is ‘perfect free-agent fit’ for Bills

Pro Football Focus must have been listening to Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speak at the end of the season.

Breaking down 2020 and looking ahead to the offseason, Beane mentioned how the tight end position might be an area that needs an upgrade. In two seasons, Dawson Knox hasn’t overly impressed.

Regardless of whether or not they were listening, PFF recently released a list of “perfect fits” for every team in the NFL on the free agent market. According to the football analytics outlet, that free agent for the Bills is Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith.

Here’s why PFF thinks so:

2020 team: Titans | Age entering 2021 season: 26 The Bills did not get a lot of production from their tight ends in the passing game last season, so bringing in Smith would complete what would be a marvelous receiving corps. The rising fifth-year tight end is a capable blocker, but his usefulness truly comes when the ball is in his hands. Among tight ends with at least 25 targets over the past three seasons, Smith is fourth in yards after the catch per reception at 7.1. As a second or third threat, this is the type of player you want; someone who can play a limited role yet still create extra yards when his number is called.

Knox still might have a future in the NFL, but perhaps knocking him down to the No. 2 tight end spot could help his development. Smith would certainly slot in on top of the depth chart if the Bills sign him.

By comparison, here’s both of their stats from the past two seasons combined, side-by-side:

Smith: 76 catches | 887 yards | 11 TDs

Knox: 52 catches | 676 yards | 5 TDs

Regardless of Smith or another potential addition to the TE room in Orchard Park, it would be interesting to see how much an new face would change the Bills’ game plan on offense. Buffalo used 11 personnel more than nearly every team in the NFL last season. That means one tight end and one running back formation.

If the Bills hypotactically had Smith and Knox in the fold, do we see more two tight end sets? Will quarterback Josh Allen look for tight ends more often in the passing game? We’d find out those answers with such a signing.

Related