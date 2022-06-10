PFF: Jets’ top-three players all man the trenches

The New York Jets’ front office is led by Joe Douglas who loves him some play in the trenches.

That checks out, according to Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet undertook the task of naming every team’s top-three players. For the Gang Green, the selections were offensive lineman Laken Tominson and defensive linemen Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams.

First, PFF’s breakdown:

The Jets’ roster is in a much better place than it was two offseasons ago, but much of that has been New York acquiring quality starters rather than spending up for elite talent. Their two biggest free-agent acquisitions of the last two offseasons — Tomlinson and Lawson — both end up on the list. The Jets’ defensive line could use a big bounceback season from Lawson after he missed the 2021 season with a torn Achilles. From 2017 to 2018, Lawson ranked in the 93rd percentile in PFF pass-rushing grade among qualifying edge rushers. There’s a good chance that some of the Jets’ younger, talented players, such as Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore or Ahmad Gardner, warrant a spot above with their play in 2022, as well.

It’s not sexy, but talent in the dirty areas is important to success in the NFL.

The flashy plays have their place as well. That’s where the Jets are going to hope the final mention by PFF comes into the future equation.

Wilson, Moore and Gardner are referenced, but the most-welcomed addition to such as list for New York? That would easily be Zach Wilson.

The quarterback would really have to take off in Year 2 for him to surpass others such as young prospects like Vera-Tucker and Becton–but time will tell.

