PFF: Jets roster ranks 24th in annual offseason rankings

There’s some good news and bad news for the New York Jets in this year’s annual roster rankings from Pro Football Focus.

Overall, the football analytics outlet updated this list for 2022 (via ESPN) and New York lands in a below average spot: No. 24 overall.

However, the Jets do see some praise. The biggest? The comparison to last year. New York makes a healthy-sized jump up from near the bottom of the barrel at No. 30 in 2021.

We’ll have to take both sides of the ledger for now.

For the Jets, the strength and weakness of the roster are both interestingly found on defense. The X-Factor is the least surprising of all.

Check out more on the Jets roster via PFF below:

PFF: Jets' biggest strength

New York Jets’ Robert Saleh . (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Trying and doing are two totally different things. But the Jets are starting to round out the vision head coach Robert Saleh has for the defensive line. New York returns their top sack artists from 2021, Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers. But the team continued to add to this area this offseason, both via free agency and the injury list.

How PFF explained the Jets’ strength:

Biggest strength: Robert Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco were known for deep D-lines that could generate consistent pressure without the blitz. It’s clear that he is trying to accomplish something similar in New York. Carl Lawson is expected to return at full strength after tearing his Achilles tendon in his first offseason with the team. Lawson earned an 84.9 pass-rushing grade with 64 quarterback pressures (sixth in NFL) in his final season with the Bengals in 2020. He joins John Franklin-Myers, first-round pick Jermaine Johnson II and Jacob Martin in an edge rotation that has starting-quality depth.

PFF: Jets' biggest weakness

CJ Mosley (Steve Luciano-AP)

PFF has been hard on the Jets linebackers and the team’s ability against the run on defense. That comes with good reason since New York was among the worst teams against running backs last season. However, things don’t just fall on the linebackers, it’s the entire front seven’s job.

Still, if improvement from the linebackers comes, it’ll be welcomed.

PFF explains the Jets’ biggest weakness at linebacker:

Biggest weakness: New York has done a good job of plugging the glaring holes on its roster over the past few offseasons. Linebacker still stands out as a position where the team needs to be better in 2022, though. Returning starters C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams both earned sub-45 PFF grades last season, stemming largely from how they performed against the run.

PFF: Jets' X-Factor

Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets . (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

There’s no reason to beat around the bush. The Jets will go where quarterback Zach Wilson takes them. He needs to show improvement from his rookie year.

PFF’s X-Factor breakdown on Wilson:

X factor for 2022: The Jets have set up quarterback Zach Wilson to have success in 2022. Whether he takes advantage of the talent that has been added around him this offseason will play a large role in determining if New York is able to improve on its four wins from a season ago. Wilson didn’t look comfortable inside the structure of the Jets’ offense as a rookie, holding onto the ball for 3.05 seconds on average (fourth highest in NFL) and recording a 54.8 PFF passing grade (third lowest).

1

1