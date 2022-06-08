PFF: Jets’ Robert Saleh ranked NFL’s worst coach

Pro Football Focus provided some understanding context.

The overlying result still was pretty tough on New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The football analytics outlet ranked every NFL head coach side-by-side. Excluding first-year coaches, Saleh landed at the No. 26 overall spot.

Also known as dead last.

Here’s PFF’s breakdown:

Offensive Rank: 25/26 (-18 points scored a season)

Defensive Rank: 26/26 (+18 points allowed a season) Saleh’s Jets did struggle in his first season as a head coach, but injuries and a roster lacking in talent across the board mean that his impact estimate is likely lower than it should be.

Between grooming a new, rookie quarterback last year in Zach Wilson, changing a defensive scheme, and a total rebuild, Saleh’s ranking is pretty tough.

New York can appreciate the sentiment of understanding with injuries, but Saleh needs more time and a health roster before such harsh criticism is thrown at him.

Curious placements ahead of Saleh include the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule (24), who has won only 10 games in two seasons at the helm, and the Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell, who had a worse record than the Jets in 2021.

