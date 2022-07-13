PFF: Jets’ Quincy Williams just doesn’t allow TDs in coverage

Quincy Williams set a ridiculously high bar for himself ahead of the 2022 season. He said he’s going to be a Pro Bowl player.

Lofty ambitions, but never say never, especially considering one side of his game.

Pro Football Focus doesn’t discount Williams’ ability to be a Pro Bowler, at least when it comes to his talents as a defender against the pass. According to the football analytics outlet, Williams has never allowed a touchdown in coverage during his NFL career:

Quincy Williams in coverage since entering the NFL in 2019: 🟩 754 coverage snaps

🟩 Zero touchdowns allowed pic.twitter.com/6TXIMK41vK — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) July 11, 2022

While the Jets will welcome a strong defender against the pass, where New York really needs to shore things up is against the run. The Jets were the fourth-worst defense against opposing rushers in 2021.

Enter Williams and C.J. Mosley manning the linebacker positions. It won’t all fall on them, but the duo will play a big role there.

Williams was previously a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. New York claimed him off waivers last season and if there’s a bit of optimism to be found, it’s that he is getting in his first full offseason with the Jets.

That could go a long way.

