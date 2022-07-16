PFF: Jets’ Bryce Huff had top-notch pass rush season among Year 2 players

The New York Jets have high hopes for Carl Lawson and rookie Jermaine Johnson at their pass-rushing positions.

Lawson will be making his long-awaited Jets debut after injury struck in 2021. Johnson is a player that luckily slid to New York at the 2022 NFL draft.

But Pro Football Focus suggests the Jets do not forget about Bryce Huff. According to the football analytics outlet, Huff had the second-best pass rush rate among all second-year pros last season.

While the Jets do have a bit of a deep rotation at defensive end, finding a way to get Huff on the field for pass rushing situation could be a smart play.

Check out PFF’s numbers below:

Second year Edge Rushers with the highest pass rush win rates last season: 🥇 Josh Uche: 17.2%

🥈 Bryce Huff: 17.0% ✈️

🥉 Jonathan Greenard: 16.3% pic.twitter.com/3oyk7nDnC1 — PFF NY Jets (@PFF_Jets) July 14, 2022

