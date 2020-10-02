PFF: Jared Goff hasn’t had a single turnover-worthy play this season

One of Jared Goff’s biggest issues last season was protecting the football. He threw 16 interceptions and fumbled it 10 times, struggling to avoid turnovers behind a shaky offensive line.

The story has been just the opposite this season. Goff has done a remarkable job taking care of the football, not only when throwing it but also when being hit by defenders. Through three games, Goff has only two interceptions and no fumbles.

Even more impressive, Pro Football Focus says he hasn’t had a single turnover-worthy play. There are only two other quarterbacks in the league who can claim that, with those being Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

Only QBs without a turnover worthy play this season: 🔹 Aaron Rodgers

🔹 Russell Wilson

You might be wondering how Goff has zero turnover-worthy plays despite throwing two interceptions. The first interception thrown against the Cowboys came as he was being hit in the helmet by Aldon Smith, while the second came against the Bills on Sunday.

The pass that was picked off by Buffalo’s Levi Wallace sure seemed like Goff’s fault, but PFF didn’t pin it on the quarterback. Here’s how the analytics site defines turnover-worthy plays for quarterbacks.

We all know that not every interception is the quarterback’s fault, but even in the case of turnover-worthy plays, there may be interceptions that are considered downgrades for the quarterback, yet not turnover-worthy. Examples of plays in which the quarterback assumes some fault, yet they are still considered “unlucky” to have been intercepted, include passes with poor ball location that get deflected up in the air or overthrows that end up as interceptions on plays where they’d normally fall incomplete.

The throw against the Bills is certainly one Goff wishes he could have back, but PFF didn’t put all the blame on him. And other than that interception, he’s been excellent at protecting the football and avoiding turnovers.