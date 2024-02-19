PFF: James Cook’s five highest-graded games for the Bills in 2023

The Buffalo Bills had a breakout star in 2023 in running back James Cook.

Entering the season, it was unclear how the backfield would look for the Bills. Turns out that Buffalo had a star in the former second-round pick who emerged to a Pro Bowl level.

In terms of the fancy stats, here are Cook’s five best games played this past season for the Bills according to Pro Football Focus metrics:

5. Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.5

Final score: 38-10 win

4. Week: at Denver Broncos

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 72.8

Final score: 24-22 loss

3. Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 73.2

Final score: 20-17 win

2. Week 3: at Washington Commanders

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 77.5

Final score: 37-3 win

1. Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Grade: 87.2

Final score: 31-10 win

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire