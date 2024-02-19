PFF: James Cook’s five highest-graded games for the Bills in 2023
The Buffalo Bills had a breakout star in 2023 in running back James Cook.
Entering the season, it was unclear how the backfield would look for the Bills. Turns out that Buffalo had a star in the former second-round pick who emerged to a Pro Bowl level.
In terms of the fancy stats, here are Cook’s five best games played this past season for the Bills according to Pro Football Focus metrics:
5. Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: 72.5
Final score: 38-10 win
4. Week: at Denver Broncos
Grade: 72.8
Final score: 24-22 loss
3. Week 14: at Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: 73.2
Final score: 20-17 win
2. Week 3: at Washington Commanders
Grade: 77.5
Final score: 37-3 win
1. Week 15: vs. Dallas Cowboys
Grade: 87.2
Final score: 31-10 win