PFF: Jags RB James Robinson has a league-high 90.5 rushing grade

While many didn’t view the postseason as a possibility, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ current record of 2-7 wasn’t what they quite had in mind in terms of a goal for Week 11. However, there is time to turn things around and finish on a high note.

When looking at this team, one of the brightest spots has been James Robinson, who is establishing himself as one of the league’s top rushers. Unfortunately, a Week 8 heel injury somewhat stopped his momentum, but he was able to return to the field Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, and despite having a reduced role, his impact was once again felt as Robinson and Jamal Agnew scored both of the team’s touchdowns.

Ultimately, Robinson’s day wasn’t eye-popping on paper after registering 12 carries for 57 yards, but the Colts definitely felt his impact. The analytics crew over at Pro Football Focus also are very well aware of his impact, too, as they now have Robinson down with the top rushing grade in the NFL at the running back position.

Overall, Robinson has a 79.4 grade and has been very productive for the Jags when handed the ball with 100 carries for 539 yards (good for a 5.4 average) and six touchdowns to his name. Those figures simply explain why he’s the motor for the offense, and the further he is removed from his heel injury, the better things could become for the offense.

Regardless of what the Jags’ record is in the end, they certainly have the RB1 position checked off heading forward. And if he continues to ascend one would have to think that would also help rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence tremendously as he’s struggled in Robinson’s absence.