PFF includes Oregon in their list of the 10 best RB rooms in CFB

One moment from the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 season that stands out to me came during a drive in the 2nd quarter of the UCLA game. The Ducks ran the ball almost every down of a 10+ play drive until they scored a TD. The reason it stands out is that the Oregon backfield was collecting its 8-10 yards a play, seemingly with ease. UCLA had no answer.

While Ducks’ fans were hopeful for Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington headed into the 2022 season, they exceeded most expectations and became one of the elite RB duos in college football. Headed into 2023, both Whittington and Irving are back, along with several new pickups, and Oregon’s rushing attack seems primed for another high-achieving season. in Oregon’s pro-style offense, the success of the RB room is paramount to the success of the Oregon Ducks, and hopefully, the committee of Irving, Whittington, as well as others, are up to the challenge.

When looking at the best RB rooms in the nation, where do the Ducks stand? PFF recently broke it down.

Notable RBs on roster

Headed into the 2023 season, Braelon Allen is set to be the Badger’s No. 1 back. In his first two seasons at Wisconsin, Allen rushed for 1,200+ yards, as well as 10+ TDs. Chez Mellusi will return for his final year of eligibility as the presumed backup to Allen. Looking to the future, Nate White is Wisconsin’s latest RB commit and is ranked as Wisconsin’s No. 1 high school senior.

Notable RBs on roster

In 2023, FSU’s starting running back is likely to be Trey Benson, a former Oregon Duck. In 2022 — Benson’s first season with the Seminoles — he rushed for just shy of a thousand yards and 9 TDs. The Seminoles also have the solidity of returning back Lawrance Toafili and South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell who is ranked a 4-star transfer target.

Notable RBs on roster

It doesn’t seem in doubt that the workhorse for Arkansas in 2023 will be Raheim Sanders. In his second season, Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards as well as 10 TDs. He was also a threat in the passing game, catching 28 passes for nearly 10 yards a reception. While a heavy majority of the touches will go to Sanders, the Razorbacks have quality players filling out the rest of the RB section on the depth chart. Both AJ Green — Arkansas’ No. 2 back in 2022 — and Isaiah Augustave — a 4-star RB recruit — should be reliable backs and both have the potential to break onto the scene and become a star like Sanders.

Oregon Ducks

Notable RBs on roster

Bucky Irving

Noah Whittington

Dante Dowdell

Jayden Limar

A large reason for the Oregon Ducks’ success in 2022, was the more-than-expected production from the pair of transfer RBs in Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington. Irving became a star rushing for over 1000 yards while Whittington added a strong presence on 3rd downs, goalline situations, and more.

While Whittington and Irving are in the prime of their college careers, there is another twin-headed dragon on the rise in Eugene, in Dante Dowdell and Jayden Limar. Both 2023 4-star recruits will start in the fall as freshmen. While they may not see a lot of volume this season both were impressive in the Spring game — especially Dowdell — and could play a major role a few years down the road.

Ole Miss Rebels

Notable RBs on roster

Quinshon Judkins

Ulysses Bentley IV

Kedrick Reescano

Quinshon Judkins was one of the best RBs in the country last year and it was only his freshman season. He rushed for 1,500+ yards and 16 TDs in Ole Miss’ ground and pound offense. Backing Judkins up will be the returning Ulysses Bentley — who only had 16 carries in 2022, but has a high ceiling that could kick in once his volume is increased — and quality 2023 recruit, Kedrick Reescano.

Notable RBs on roster

Jase McClellan

Roydell Williams

Justice Haynes

Richard Young

Alabama’s RB is a volatile one to predict because none of the current RBs on their roster have started for the Tide before. However, they are full of talent and I expect them to be lethal in 2023, especially returning back, Jase McClellan who rushed for 655 yards last year on 5.8 a carry. Alabama also recruited high-level rushers in Justice Haynes and Richard Young, both of whom are ranked in the top 10 of 247 Sports’ class of 2023 RB rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Notable RBs on roster

Daijun Edwards

Kendall Milton

Roderick Robinson

Replacing the No. 1 RB on last year’s championship team is never an easy task, but Georgia’s rushing attack was by committee more than some might think in 2022. Both Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton rushed for over 600 yards in 2022 (Their leading rusher, Kenny McIntosh, rushed for 800), and with an expected increase in touches for both RBs next season, their production could take off. Georgia, like many teams on this list, also secured an elite RB in the class of 2023 in Roderick Robinson, the No. 14 RB according to 247Sports.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Notable RBs on roster

In 2022, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen made up the best RB-duo college football has seen in a while. Singleton reached 1,000 yards rushing, Allen got over the 800-yard mark, and both had 10+ TDs. With another year under their belts, they could both take a significant step forward in 2023, or one of the RBs could emerge as the lead halfback, which would reduce the others’ touches.

Notable RBs on roster

Miyan Williams did a wonderful job of picking up the slack when TreyVeyon Henderson got injured last season. Williams rushed for 800+ yards and 14 TDs, for 6.4 yards a carry. Henderson showed promise in his 8 games and likely will be the week one starter in 2023, though Williams has the talent to compete for carries and the starting job. Also in the mix will be Dallan Hayden a sophomore RB that PFF gave a grade of 80.6 and his ceiling could be higher.

Notable RBs on roster

PFF’s pick for the best RB room in the country is the correct one. Both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards will return in 2023. The pair combined for just under 2,500 yards last season as well as 25 combined rushing TDs. Corum is definitely the leader of the duo and should be set to have a career year. Deeper on the Wolverine’s RB depth chart is J.J. McCarthy, who rushed for 306 yards on just 70 carries, which is impressive for a No. 3 RB. If the Wolverines are to push for the College Football Playoff again in 2023, and perhaps the national championship, their rushing offense will need to be firing on all cylinders all season. That is something their RBs and O-line are equipped to do, only time will tell if that’s the way it will work out.

