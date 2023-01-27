PFF highlights Dolphins cornerback as 2023 breakout candidate

The Miami Dolphins were one of the most intriguing teams to follow in 2022, as they had storylines all over the place.

From playing their first season under new head coach Mike McDaniel to acquiring Tyreek Hill for five draft picks in the offseason, there was always something to talk about.

One of the most impressive things to happen throughout the year was the ascension of undrafted rookie cornerback Kader Kohou. The Texas A&M Commerce product went from depth piece to second cornerback on the depth chart.

Heading into the offseason, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson listed Kohou among the breakout candidates for 2023.

Here’s what Monson wrote about Kohou (subscription required):

“Kohou was an undrafted rookie in 2022, but he played almost 1,000 snaps for the Dolphins defense. Across 630 coverage snaps and 114 targets, he managed 10 pass breakups to go along with his lone interception. He allowed a passer rating of 83.7 when targeted and has a clear pathway to covering the slot at a minimum next season.”

It’s very unclear what the position looks like in South Florida next season. Nik Needham, coming off of a torn Achilles, is an unrestricted free agent, and Byron Jones, who didn’t play a snap in 2022, could be moved.

Kohou’s roster spot is guaranteed, it’ll just be a question of where he lines up.

