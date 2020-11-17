PFF’s highest-graded Vikings from Week 10 on offense and defense

The Vikings were stellar on defense and did enough on offense to get a win on Monday night.

As the Bears shut down the run game, Kirk Cousins was able to make timely completions to keep drives moving. Granted, the Vikings only scored 19 points, but that was enough to beat a struggling Bears offense.

And why did the Bears offense struggle? The defense had a lot to do with it. The unit was great at getting pressure on the Chicago quarterbacks, in addition to getting off blockers and making tackles. The group played physical and helped Minnesota move to 4-5.

Here are the five highest-graded players on offense and defense. per PFF. Let’s start with the Vikings defense first:

S Anthony Harris

Photo: David Berding/AP Photo

PFF grade: 81.7 (Top Vikings player on defense)

DT Hercules Mata'afa

Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo/

PFF grade: 78.2

S Harrison Smith

Photo: Matt Patterson/AP Photo

PFF grade: 77.1

LB Eric Wilson

Jim Mone/AP Photo

PFF grade: 74.5

CB Kris Boyd

Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo

PFF grade: 71.7

C Garrett Bradbury

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

PFF grade: 88.6 (Top Vikings player on offense)

WR Justin Jefferson

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

PFF grade: 86.6

QB Kirk Cousins

Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

PFF grade: 84.8

LG Dakota Dozier

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 68.8

TE Kyle Rudolph

Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 66.2