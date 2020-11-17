PFF’s highest-graded Vikings from Week 10 on offense and defense
The Vikings were stellar on defense and did enough on offense to get a win on Monday night.
As the Bears shut down the run game, Kirk Cousins was able to make timely completions to keep drives moving. Granted, the Vikings only scored 19 points, but that was enough to beat a struggling Bears offense.
And why did the Bears offense struggle? The defense had a lot to do with it. The unit was great at getting pressure on the Chicago quarterbacks, in addition to getting off blockers and making tackles. The group played physical and helped Minnesota move to 4-5.
Here are the five highest-graded players on offense and defense. per PFF. Let’s start with the Vikings defense first:
S Anthony Harris
Photo: David Berding/AP Photo
PFF grade: 81.7 (Top Vikings player on defense)
DT Hercules Mata'afa
Photo: Jim Mone/AP Photo/
PFF grade: 78.2
S Harrison Smith
Photo: Matt Patterson/AP Photo
PFF grade: 77.1
LB Eric Wilson
Jim Mone/AP Photo
PFF grade: 74.5
CB Kris Boyd
Photo: Charlie Neibergall/AP Photo
PFF grade: 71.7
C Garrett Bradbury
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
PFF grade: 88.6 (Top Vikings player on offense)
WR Justin Jefferson
Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
PFF grade: 86.6
QB Kirk Cousins
Photo: Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo
PFF grade: 84.8
LG Dakota Dozier
Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 68.8
TE Kyle Rudolph
Photo: Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports
PFF grade: 66.2