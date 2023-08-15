PFF’s highest-graded rookies for Week 1 of the preseason

Here is how the top eight rookies graded out in week one of the NFL preseason according to Pro Football Focus.

1 - LB Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions (90.6)

2 - WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings (84.5)

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
3 - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas City Chiefs (79.5)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
4 - CB Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots (77.4)

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
5 - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders (71.7)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
6 - CB Deonte Banks, New York Giants (70.5)

7 - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (70.3)

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)
8 - QB Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (70.2)

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Story originally appeared on Draft Wire