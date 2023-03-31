PFF hands Bills low grade for work in free agency

• Additions: G Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty

• Re-signings: LB Tyler Matakevich, P Sam Martin, LB Matt Milano, S Cameron Lewis, S Jordan Poyer

• Losses: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum

McGovern — McGovern was very good as a pass-blocker for the Cowboys this past year, recording a 76.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing only 23 pressures. His pass-blocking grade has improved every year of his career, and the Bills are filling a big need at guard by signing him.

McGovern has struggled in the run-blocking department in his career, and he recorded a 43.1 run-blocking grade this past year. However, the Bills are one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL, so he likely won’t be run-blocking all that often, which plays into his strengths as a player.

Poyer — Poyer has been remarkably durable in the latter half of his career, logging around 1,000 snaps in five straight seasons before finally missing some time and playing through various ailments in 2022. This likely helps explain how Buffalo was able to retain a cornerstone of their defense on a solid deal for the club after all, and they once again will have the dynamic duo of Poyer and Micah Hyde on the backend.

From 2020-21, Poyer ranked ninth among safeties in PFF wins-above-replacement, and his 90.7 coverage grade ranked second. He and Hyde can both excel in single- and two-high safety looks, allowing Sean McDermott to creatively deploy them and confuse opposing quarterbacks with various looks. Buffalo retains a key defensive piece here for less than many expected.

PFF WAR GAINED: -0.768

PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C+