PFF hands Bills low grade for work in free agency
Pro Football Focus did not hand the Buffalo Bills a positive mark for their work in free agency this offseason.
The football analytics outlet graded the work every team in the NFL conducted over the past few weeks.
Overall, the Bills only clock in with a C-plus. Only seven other teams in the league were handed a worse mark than Buffalo.
PFF highlighted the addition of offensive lineman Connor McGovern and the Bills’ re-signing of safety Jordan Poyer in their breakdown. Evidently, the loss of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds outweighed both of those enough to keep Buffalo’s mark near an average grade.
Here’s PFF’s full breakdown on the Bills during 2023’s free agency period:
• Additions: G Connor McGovern, WR Deonte Harty
• Re-signings: LB Tyler Matakevich, P Sam Martin, LB Matt Milano, S Cameron Lewis, S Jordan Poyer
• Losses: LB Tremaine Edmunds, QB Case Keenum
McGovern — McGovern was very good as a pass-blocker for the Cowboys this past year, recording a 76.6 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing only 23 pressures. His pass-blocking grade has improved every year of his career, and the Bills are filling a big need at guard by signing him.
McGovern has struggled in the run-blocking department in his career, and he recorded a 43.1 run-blocking grade this past year. However, the Bills are one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL, so he likely won’t be run-blocking all that often, which plays into his strengths as a player.
Poyer — Poyer has been remarkably durable in the latter half of his career, logging around 1,000 snaps in five straight seasons before finally missing some time and playing through various ailments in 2022. This likely helps explain how Buffalo was able to retain a cornerstone of their defense on a solid deal for the club after all, and they once again will have the dynamic duo of Poyer and Micah Hyde on the backend.
From 2020-21, Poyer ranked ninth among safeties in PFF wins-above-replacement, and his 90.7 coverage grade ranked second. He and Hyde can both excel in single- and two-high safety looks, allowing Sean McDermott to creatively deploy them and confuse opposing quarterbacks with various looks. Buffalo retains a key defensive piece here for less than many expected.
PFF WAR GAINED: -0.768
PFF FREE AGENCY GRADE: C+
