PFF grades: Where Eagles’ players ranked in NFL at their position this season

The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field.

As we look forward to 2023, we’ll now take a look at the highest-graded Birds in the NFL, and where they ranked among their peers per PFF.

You’ll be surprised as to how efficient and productive players like Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, Lane Johnson, and T.J. Edwards really are.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts (85.9) 2022 PFF Grade

4th ranked QB

RB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders (74.0) 2022 PFF Grade

27th ranked RB

Kenneth Gainwell (57.0) 2022 PFF Grade

60th ranked RB

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown (88.0) 2022 PFF Grade

4th ranked WR

DeVonta Smith (81.0) 2022 PFF Grade

16th ranked WR

Zach Pascal (62.6) 2022 PFF Grade

95th ranked WR

Quez Watkins (55.1) 2022 PFF Grade

114th ranked WR

TE

Dallas Goedert (76.2) 2022 PFF Grade

4th ranked TE

Jack Stoll (50.6) 2022 PFF Grade

67th ranked TE

OT

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lane Johnson (83.2) 2022 PFF Grade

7th ranked OT

🦅 10 games without allowing a single pressure

🦅 0 QB hits allowed PFF's Best Offensive Lineman: Lane Johnson pic.twitter.com/DQuT4xiJRJ — PFF (@PFF) January 12, 2023

Jordan Mailata (76.5) 2022 PFF Grade

16th ranked OT

Jack Driscoll (60.5) 2022 PFF Grade

64th ranked OT

Center

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce (88.5) 2022 PFF Grade

2nd ranked center

Offensive guard

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo (75.2) 2022 PFF Grade

7th ranked

Landon Dickerson (67.3) 2022 PFF Grade

23rd ranked guard

Edge Rushers

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Brandon Graham (89.8) 2022 PFF Grade

5th Ranked

Josh Sweat (86.6) 2022 PFF Grade

7th Ranked

Haason Reddick (81.1) 2022 PFF Grade

21st Ranked

Robert Quinn (43.6) 2022 PFF Grade

117th Ranked

Defensive Tackle

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 01: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints is sacked by Javon Hargrave #97 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Javon Hargrave (78.2) 2022 PFF Grade

12th ranked

Milton Williams (72.6) 2922 PFF Grade

25th ranked

Fletcher Cox (56.4) 2022 PFF Grade

75th ranked

Linebackers

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Edwards (90.7) 2022 PFF grade

2nd ranked

Kyzir White (64.3) 2022 PFF Grade

42nd ranked

Cornerback

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

James Bradberry (74.1) 2022 PFF Grade

20th ranked

Darius Slay (73.1) 2022 PFF Grade

25th ranked

Avonte Maddox (71.3) 2022 PFF Grade

33rd ranked

Josiah Scott (58.4) 2022 PFF Grade

83rd ranked

Safeties

Reed Blankenship (75.8) 2022 PFF grade

15th ranked

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (65.2) 2022 PFF Grade

49th ranked

Marcus Epps (56.3) 2022 PFF Grade

76th ranked

