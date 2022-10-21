PFF grades: Where Eagles’ players rank in NFL at their position through Week 7
The Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6.
A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.
DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.
With the team on a much-needed bye, here’s where every Eagles player ranked in PFF grades through Week 7.
QB
Jalen Hurts — 81.5
Ranked 5th in the NFL
RB
Miles Sanders –66.8
Ranked 30th in the NFL
Kenneth Gainwell — 53.3
Ranked 59th in the NFL
WR
A.J. Brown — 84.4
Ranked 4th in the NFL
DeVonta Smith — 76.1
Ranked 21st in the NFL
Zach Pascal — 56.7
Ranked 97th in the NFL
Quez Watkins — 53.0
Ranked 104th in the NFL
TE
Dallas Goedert — 70.2
Ranked 9th in the NFL
Jack Stoll — 54.8
Ranked 50th in the NFL
OT
Lane Johnson — 78.2
Ranked 9th in the NFL
Jordan Mailata — 65.0
Ranked 45th in the NFL
Jack Driscoll — 59.4
Ranked 59th in the NFL
OG
Landon Dickerson 66.5
Ranked 15th in the NFL
Isaac Seumalo 65.5
Ranked 19th in the NFL
C
Jason Kelce — 79.5
Ranked 2nd in the NFL
Edge Rusher
Brandon Graham — 90.0
Ranked 4th
Haason Reddick — 76.9
Ranked 26th in the NFL
Josh Sweat — 76.5
Ranked 28th in the NFL
DT
Jordan Davis — 77.7
Ranked 14th in the NFL
Javon Hargrave — 66.0
Ranked 35th in the NFL
Fletcher Cox — 58.8
Ranked 61st in the NFL
Milton Williams — 57.6
Ranked 66th in the NFL
Marlon Tuipulotu — 51.4
Ranked 89th in the NFL
LB
T.J. Edwards — 72.2
Ranked 14th in the NFL
Kyzir White — 63.3
Ranked 39th in the NFL
CB
Darius Slay — 76.6
Ranked 12th in the NFL
James Bradberry — 76.1
Ranked 13th in the NFL
Avonte Maddox — 70.6
Ranked 28th in the NFL
Josiah Scott — 55.5
Ranked 70th in the NFL
S
Marcus Epps — 62.2
Ranked 49th in the NFL
C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 51.1
Ranked 71st in the NFL