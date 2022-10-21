PFF grades: Where Eagles’ players rank in NFL at their position through Week 7

The Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

DeVonta Smith had five catches for 44 yards, while Dallas Goedert held two catches for 22 yards on five targets.

With the team on a much-needed bye, here’s where every Eagles player ranked in PFF grades through Week 7.

QB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts — 81.5

Ranked 5th in the NFL

RB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders –66.8

Ranked 30th in the NFL

Kenneth Gainwell — 53.3

Ranked 59th in the NFL

WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown — 84.4

Ranked 4th in the NFL

DeVonta Smith — 76.1

Ranked 21st in the NFL

Zach Pascal — 56.7

Ranked 97th in the NFL

Quez Watkins — 53.0

Ranked 104th in the NFL

TE

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert — 70.2

Ranked 9th in the NFL

Jack Stoll — 54.8

Ranked 50th in the NFL

OT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson — 78.2

Ranked 9th in the NFL

Jordan Mailata — 65.0

Ranked 45th in the NFL

Jack Driscoll — 59.4

Ranked 59th in the NFL

OG

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson 66.5

Ranked 15th in the NFL

Isaac Seumalo 65.5

Ranked 19th in the NFL

C

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Kelce — 79.5

Ranked 2nd in the NFL

[pickup_prop id=”26651″>

Edge Rusher

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham — 90.0

Ranked 4th

Haason Reddick — 76.9

Ranked 26th in the NFL

Josh Sweat — 76.5

Ranked 28th in the NFL

DT

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis — 77.7

Ranked 14th in the NFL

Javon Hargrave — 66.0

Ranked 35th in the NFL

Fletcher Cox — 58.8

Ranked 61st in the NFL

Milton Williams — 57.6

Ranked 66th in the NFL

Marlon Tuipulotu — 51.4

Ranked 89th in the NFL

LB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Story continues

T.J. Edwards — 72.2

Ranked 14th in the NFL

Kyzir White — 63.3

Ranked 39th in the NFL

CB

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay — 76.6

Ranked 12th in the NFL

James Bradberry — 76.1

Ranked 13th in the NFL

Avonte Maddox — 70.6

Ranked 28th in the NFL

Josiah Scott — 55.5

Ranked 70th in the NFL

S

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Marcus Epps — 62.2

Ranked 49th in the NFL

C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 51.1

Ranked 71st in the NFL

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire