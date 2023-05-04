PFF grades of Vikings 2023 NFL draft class
The Minnesota Vikings selected six players in the 2023 NFL draft and we are continuing to learn more about them.
Earlier this week, we released in-depth film pieces on both wide receiver Jordan Addison and quarterback Jaren Hall with more to come over the next few weeks.
One thing we can utilize to learn more about the Vikings draft class is by looking at the PFF grades from their time in college. It’s not the end all, be all, but it gives you a good baseline at what they were good at while in college.
Here are the PFF grades from the 2023 Vikings draft class.
WR Jordan Addison
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 81.5
Receiving grade: 82.4
Run blocking: 58.6
CB Mekhi Blackmon
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 90.6
Run defense: 79.4
Tackling: 90.8
Pass rush: 54.8
Coverage: 91.1
CB/S Jay Ward
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 55.2
Run defense: 70.9
Tackling: 44.9
Pass rush: 63.7
Coverage: 53.6
DL Jaquelin Roy
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 71.4
Run defense: 68.4
Tackling: 48.3
Pass rush: 70.6
Coverage: 62.0
QB Jaren Hall
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Overall grade: 86.3
Passing grade: 82.4
Rushing grade: 72.0
RB DeWayne McBride
Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK
Overall grade: 94.1
Passing grade: 52.5
Pass blocking grade: 64.4
Rushing grade: 93.5
Run blocking grade: 57.1
