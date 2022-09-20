PFF grades for Steelers offensive line through 2 games

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been much maligned this season already but are things as bad as they seem? Well, I suppose the answer is yes and no. Let’s take a look at how the Steelers starting offensive line have graded out through two games and let us know in the comments what you think about them.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr.-60.1

Things have not gone well for Moore in his second season as the team’s starting left tackle. Moore continues to get pushed around and is the guy who really needs to step up,

Left guard Kevin Dotson-68.5

Kevin Dotson improved some last week as the continues to hold off Kendrick Green for the starting spot. Dotson still needs to get back to his rookie level of play.

Center Mason Cole-62.9

Mason Cole has noted the offense lacks an identity but he should probably focus on his personal struggles at this point as he’s the second-lowest graded starter on the team.

Right guard James Daniels-68.5

It is taking some time but James Daniels seems to be finding his place on this offensive line and is improving each week.

Right tackle Chuks Okorafor-81.2

Okorafor has been the best offensive lineman on the team this season and it shows up on film just as much is it does in his PFF grade.

