PFF grades show hilariously big gap between Tom Brady, other AFC East QBs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the best quarterback in the AFC East. Duh, we already knew that. But how much of a gap exists between the six-time Super Bowl champion and the rest of the AFC East quarterbacks?

Well, Pro Football Focus unveiled Tuesday their AFC East quarterback grades for the 2018 season, and the gap between Brady and the No. 2 QB is gigantic. Check out the full grades in the tweet below:

I mean – this one wasn't a question, right?



2018's highest-graded quarterbacks in the AFC East pic.twitter.com/Ale4PpTs1Z



— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 19, 2019

The lack of quality quarterbacks in the division certainly helped the Patriots go 5-1 against their AFC East rivals in the 2018 regular season, with their only loss coming against the Dolphins in Miami on that miraculous game-ending play.

There is some hope for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, however. The Jets took Sam Darnold and the Bills selected Josh Allen in the top 10 of the 2018 NFL Draft, and both quarterbacks showed positive signs throughout their rookie campaigns.

Still, it's going to take a while for any of these guys to give Brady any competition for the best quarterback in the AFC East, even as he enters his age-42 season in 2019.

