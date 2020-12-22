PFF grades from Rams’ loss to Jets: D-line shines in Week 15

It’s hard to find any positives for the Los Angeles Rams following their 23-20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. It didn’t end their playoff hopes or chances to win the NFC West, but it was a stunning setback that no one expected.

It was by far their worst performance of the season against a terrible team, but there were a few bright spots highlighted by Pro Football Focus. Not surprisingly, Aaron Donald was the best player for the Rams on Sunday afternoon, but he also got help from his fellow defensive linemen who stepped up to do what they could against the Jets offense.

Here are notable grades from PFF in Week 15, courtesy of the Rams’ own J.B. Long.

I suspect you're not in the mood, but for consistency's sake: Notable PFF grades from Week15. AD 93.1

SJD 84.9

Fuller 83.2 (best since injury)

A'Shawn 82.8

Woods 78.4

Higbee 73.9

Havenstein 72.1

Everett 92.5 run-blocking (career-high)

Kupp 90.1 run-blocking (third 90+ this year) pic.twitter.com/rPrj6KxtJN — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 21, 2020

Sebastian Joseph-Day has quietly had a very good season for the Rams, though he doesn’t garner much attention playing alongside the likes of Donald, Leonard Floyd and Michael Brockers. But he had another grade above 80 on Sunday, as did A’Shawn Robinson in limited action.

Jordan Fuller continues to play at a high level, too, earning his best grade since returning from a neck/shoulder injury.

On offense, the grades are about what you’d expect. Robert Woods played well and nearly had a 100-yard game with one touchdown, while Tyler Higbee also scored and made four grabs for 67 yards.

If the Rams are going to make a playoff run in January, they’ll need much better play from Jared Goff and the offense because there’s only so much the defense can do.