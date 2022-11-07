PFF grades: Michigan football’s top 10 defensive players vs. Rutgers

It was a dazzling performance from the Michigan football defense on Saturday night against Rutgers. The Wolverines remained perfect on the year after defeating the Scarlet Knights 52-17 to move to 9-0 on the year.

Michigan was down 17-14 at halftime, but the Wolverines didn’t allow one point in the second half and the maize and blue outscored Rutgers 38-0 in the final two quarters.

Rutgers’ offense couldn’t get much of anything working against Michigan. The Scarlet Knights scored two touchdowns, but only one of those came from the offense.

The Scarlet Knights had 180 yards of total offense for the entire game. Rutgers had 14 rushing yards and the Scarlet Knights gained five first downs in four quarters.

Michigan intercepted Gavin Wimsatt three times on Saturday. Michael Barrett had two of them and Will Johnson had the other.

Here are the top 10 Michigan football players that graded out the best on the defense according to Pro Football Focus. To make the list, the players needed to have 15 or more snaps.

Junior Colson (66.2)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

36 snaps

Rod Moore (67.5)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rod Moore #19 of the Michigan Wolverines talk during the first quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

35 snaps

Mike Sainristil (68.5)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

40 snaps

Taylor Upshaw (70.6)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

26 snaps

DJ Turner (71.1)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

42 snaps

Mike Morris (72.2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

25 snaps

Joshua Nichols (72.3)

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

25 snaps

Kris Jenkins (72.6)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

22 snaps

Will Johnson (78.2)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

42 snaps

Michael Barrett (91.9)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

40 snaps

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire