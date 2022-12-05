PFF grades: Michigan football’s top 10 defensive players vs. Purdue

Michigan football had another outstanding performance on Saturday. The Wolverines captured their second Big Ten Championship in as many years after beating Purdue, 43-22.

The Wolverines’ defense allowed the second most yards this season on Saturday against the Boilermakers. Purdue gained 456 yards, but Michigan played a bend but not break type of defense. Purdue was forced to kick five field goals against Michigan and found the end zone one time.

The Wolverines forced four sacks against Purdue and Will Johnson came dwon with two interceptions in crucial situations on Saturday night.

2022 Big Ten Football Championship Big Ten Championship Official Program

Michigan was without arguably its best defensive player on Saturday. Mike Morris did not suit up, but the Wolverines played good, cohesive defense and made the plays when they were needed.

Here are the top 10 Michigan defensive players against Purdue, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mazi Smith (71.7)

Mazi Smith

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Derrick Moore (72.4)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Mason Graham (72.6)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Jaylen Harrell (73.4)

Jaylen Harrell

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Makari Paige (74.2)

Makari Paige

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Kris Jenkins (75.6)

Kris Jenkins

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Gemon Green (76.7)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Junior Colson (77.1)

Junior Colson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Braiden McGregor (77.1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Will Johnson (85.2)

Will Johnson, Junior Colson

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire