PFF grades: Michigan football’s top 10 defensive players vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan held Ohio State to 23 points on Saturday and the Wolverines limited the Buckeyes to three points in the second half.

C.J. Stroud passed for 349 yards against Michigan on Saturday, but the maize and blue did exactly what they needed to do: limit the passing game. You’re never going to fully stop Ohio State’s prolific passing attack, but Michigan laid the blueprint on how to slow it down.

The Buckeyes gashed Michigan by running the ball in the first half, the Buckeyes gained 124 yards on the ground through the first two quarters. But the Wolverines stuffed Ohio State in the second half, and the Buckeyes gained 19 yards in the second half.

The Wolverines’ defense did a great job tackling in the open field on Saturday and Michigan picked Stroud off twice.

Here are the top 10 Michigan football defensive players according to PFF from the win over Ohio State on Saturday.

Taylor Upshaw (64.4)

Eyabi Okie (64.4)

Mike Sainristil (64.6)

Braiden McGregor (66.8)

Michael Barrett (68.7)

Will Johnson (70.4)

Kris Jenkins (71.8)

Mason Graham (72.3)

Mazi Smith (74.6)

Rod Moore (80.7)

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire