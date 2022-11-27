PFF grades: Michigan football’s top 10 offensive players vs. Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan football cruised to a 45-23 victory over Ohio State on Saturday after outscoring Ohio State 28-3 in the second half.

It was the Wolverines’ first win in Columbus since 2000 and the maize and blue defeated Ohio State in back-to-back seasons.

J.J. McCarthy had his breakout performance on Saturday against Ohio State in the ‘Shoe. The first-year starter threw for 263 yards against Ohio State with three passing scores. McCarthy also used his legs to extend plays and get a few crucial first downs running the ball. He had 27 yards on the ground and one score running.

The Wolverines accumulated 530 yards of total offense. The run game for Michigan was stuffed in the first half gaining 10 yards. But the second half was a totally different story. Donovan Edwards broke two long touchdown runs. One being 75 yards and the other being 85 yards.

In case you wondered which Michigan offensive players played the best on Saturday, we have you covered. Pro Football Focus graded every Michigan player against Ohio State and here are the top 10 offensive players.

Roman Wilson (54.0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Trevor Keegan (54.4)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Zak Zinter (58.6)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ronnie Bell (63.6)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

J.J. McCarthy (68.2)

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Colston Loveland (69.7)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Donovan Edwards (73.5)

Olu Oluwatimi (74.4)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Luke Schoonmaker (75.0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cornelius Johnson (77.2)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire