PFF grades Falcons’ transactions on Day 1 of free agency

The Atlanta Falcons were among the most active teams on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. With the second-most available cap space at their disposal, the Falcons swung for the fences by locking up one of the best guards in the league for five more years and agreeing to terms with one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

In addition to extending Chris Lindstrom and signing Jessie Bates III, the team brought back a few in-house free agents and signed two former Saints players, in defensive tackle David Onyemata and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Thus far, the national reaction to Atlanta’s fast start to free agency has been mixed. ESPN was lukewarm about the team’s signings, while CBS Sports named the Falcons as one of the “losers” of day one. Pro Football Focus offered grades for five of the team’s early transactions.

LB Kaden Elliss (3 years, $21.5 million)

PFF Fit/need grade: A

PFF Value grade: C+

FS Jessie Bates (4 years, $64 million)

PFF Fit/need grade: A-

PFF Value grade: B+

DL David Onyemata (3 years, $35 million)

PFF Fit/need grade: A

PFF Value grade: B-

RG Chris Lindstrom (5 years, $105 million)

PFF Fit/need grade: A

PFF Value grade: B+

TE Jonnu Smith (Trade Patriots)

PFF Fit/need grade: C

PFF Value grade: B-

