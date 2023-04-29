PFF grades the Falcons’ selection of Zach Harrison

The Atlanta Falcons earned “average” grades from Pro Football Focus for their first two picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The team chose Texas running back Bijan Robinson in Round 1, and Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron after trading up into the second round on Friday night.

Atlanta finally went defense in the third round, taking Ohio State edge rusher Zach Harrison with pick No. 75 overall. Once the pick became official, PFF handed out their third straight “average” grade to the Falcons:

Harrison may not be as pro-ready as some of the other edge prospects in the class, but the Buckeyes standout has plenty of upside to warrant a third-round selection.

With Day 3 of the draft set to kick off at 12 p.m. ET, here’s a look at 20 remaining prospects the Falcons could target in Rounds 4-7.

