PFF grades Falcons’ selection of Matthew Bergeron
The Atlanta Falcons surprised a lot of people when they traded up with the Indianapolis Colts to select Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Offensive line was definitely a need, but some feel as if the team could’ve waited and not have given up pick No. 110.
Bergeron does come into the NFL listed as a tackle, though, he will likely slot in beside Jake Matthews at left guard. Could he transition into a tackle down the line? Maybe, but that’s something the team can determine down the line.
As with the Bijan Robinson pick Thursday, Pro Football Focus gave the Falcons an “average” grade.
Bergeron is a nimble tackle with a very in-control play style. He played significant time at both tackle spots for Syracuse but could kick inside to guard for Atlanta. Bergeron needs to have more of a killer mentality and better hand usage, but this is a good fit for the 6-foot-5, 318-pound lineman.
The Falcons have one more supposed pick for day two, unless they decide to trade back. Will they finally address the defense at pick No. 75?
Related
Twitter reacts to Falcons drafting OL Matthew Bergeron
Grade Falcons second-round pick Matthew Bergeron
Falcons trade up to pick No. 38, draft OL Matthew Bergeron
Falcons pick up A.J. Terrell's fifth-year option
Watch: Highlights of Falcons RB Bijan Robinson