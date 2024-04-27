PFF grades Falcons’ selection of linebacker JD Bertrand in Round 5

The Falcons went into the 2024 NFL draft with a clear plan to go heavy on defense. Four of the team’s five picks have been on the defensive side of the football. The latest addition, Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand, comes in the fifth round (pick No. 143).

While Atlatna’s 2024 draft class received heavy criticism early on, the talk has quieted over the last two days as the team addresses more defensive needs. Pro Football Focus gave the Bertrand pick an “average” rating:

An intelligent and competitive linebacker, Bertrand provided value in coverage and as a pass rusher over the past few seasons and should be a solid contributor on special teams at the next level. He has allowed no touchdowns in coverage the past two seasons and tallied a career high 30 quarterback pressures as a blitzer in 2023. — PFF

Bertrand didn’t start the 2023 season as strong as he would have liked but significantly improved as the year went on. The Falcons get a player who can immediately contribute on special teams and develop behind some quality veteran linebackers in Atlanta.

