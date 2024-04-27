PFF grades Falcons’ selection of DL Brandon Dorlus in Round 4

The Falcons started the third and final day of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Oregon defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus in the fourth round. Dorlus is the second defensive lineman drafted by Atlanta thus far, and he gives the team some much-needed depth up front.

Players selected on Day 3 generally don’t have a major impact early in their careers, but Dorlus should at least provide quality rotational reps as a rookie. The Oregon standout received the highest grade from Pro Football Focus of any Falcons pick, earning an “elite” rating:

Dorlus was a force for the Ducks in 2023, as his 46 quarterback pressures ranked third among draft-eligible defensive tackles. His 134 total pressures since 2021 is the best mark among players at the position over that span. — PFF

The Falcons previously added Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro and Washington EDGE Bralen Trice on Day 2. With four picks remaining on Day 3, don’t be surprised to see the team address the cornerback position.

Fans react to Dorlus pick

60 best remaining prospects

Falcons Day 3 draft picks

PFF grades Trice pick

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire