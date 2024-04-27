PFF grades Falcons’ selection of DL Ruke Orhorhoro in Round 2

The Falcons, using the third-round pick acquired from the Jaguars in the Calvin Ridley trade, moved up in the second round to select Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

With this pick, the Falcons fill one of their biggest needs following Thursday’s surprise QB selection in Round 1. However, Orhorhoro wasn’t considered a second-round prospect by some national draft analysts.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah even had the rookie out of the top 50 overall players. Pro Football Focus shared Jeremiah’s sentiment,labeling Atlanta with another “below average” grade:

Atlanta gives up its third-round pick to move up eight spots and take the 67th-ranked player overall on the PFF big board. Orhorhoro is a powerful, athletic defensive lineman with some movability along the defensive line. That didn’t translate to high-level production at the college level, though, as he posted a sub-50th percentile pass-rush grade on true pass sets over the past two seasons. With several talented interior defensive linemen left on the board, this is a bet on his athleticism and continued development in the NFL. — PFF

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Falcons’ first two draft choices, but at least PFF sees Orhorhoro’s athletic potential. The last time Atlanta got a defensive tackle in the second round was Marlon Davidson, who flamed out fast.

The Falcons hope this pick turns out a little more like former Clemson defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and less like Davidson.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire