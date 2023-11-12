PFF grades for every player on Chiefs defense at Kansas City’s bye week

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has been an impressive group in 2023 and has its sights set on becoming one of the best groups to ever take the field in franchise history.

Led by All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones and second-year cornerback Trent McDuffie, the unit has been extremely effective at limiting opponents to minimal points and yardage through nine games this season.

The resurgence of Kansas City’s defense has given Chiefs fans hope for the future as the team’s offense continues to work its way back to championship form at the season’s midway point.

Several contributors have helped buoy the defense on a weekly basis while others have left something to be desired to this point in the season. Pro Football Focus has broken down the play of each member of the unit through the first nine weeks of the season, and assigned players grades that reflect the quality of their performances.

Check out how each member of the Chiefs’ defense has fared through Week 9, according to PFF:

DL Chris Jones - 81.8

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB Trent McDuffie - 81.5

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

DB Chamarri Conner - 76.4

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LB Willie Gay Jr. - 74.2

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

LB Leo Chenal - 73.2

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LB Nick Bolton - 72.7

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jack Cochrane - 69.7

(AP Photo/David Banks)

DB Joshua Williams - 67.5

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

DB Bryan Cook - 65.3

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DB Mike Edwards - 64.9

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

DL George Karlaftis - 63.5

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DL Charles Omenihu - 62.2

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DL Mike Danna - 59.1

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

DB Justin Reid - 58.7

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

LB Drue Tranquill - 57.3

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DB L'Jarius Sneed - 55.9

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Neil Farrell Jr. - 54.5

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

DB Jaylen Watson - 52.5

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

LB Cam Jones - 51.7

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

DL Tershawn Wharton - 49.1

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DL Malik Herring - 47.8

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

DL Derrick Nnadi - 43.3

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DL Matt Dickerson - 39.1

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire