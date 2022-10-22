PFF grades: Eagles are best team overall, 4th best defense through 7 weeks

The Eagles maintained a stranglehold on the NFC East with a hard-fought 26-17 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 6.

A.J. Brown led Philadelphia with five catches for 67 yards and one touchdown in a highly intense contest against Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

With the team about 32 hours away from returning to the NovaCare Complex, here are the PFF grades for all 32 teams, with the Birds as the highest-graded squad.

Overall -- 83.8 (1)

Philadelphia is the highest-graded team in the NFL, ahead of the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, and Patriots.

Offense -- 79.8 (3)

The Eagles have the third-highest-graded offense behind the Browns and Chiefs.

Passing offense 80.8 (2)

Only the Chiefs currently have a higher grade in the passing game.

Pass Blocking 78.5 (1)

Philadelphia has the best passing-blocking unit in football.

Receiving 75.5 (7)

The Birds have the 7th highest-graded pass-catching corps.

Running 71.7 (21)

The Eagles running backs are the 21st-rated unit.

Run Blocking 67.5 (8)

The Eagles are the 8th highest-graded run-blocking unit.

Defense -- 76.1 (4)

Philadelphia has the fourth-highest-graded defense behind the Broncos, 49ers, and Rams.

Run defense -- 62.3 (15)

Philadelphia has a middle-of-the-pack defense when it comes to stopping the run at times.

Tackling -- 37.4 (30)

We harp on the missed tackles by this defense, and they’re currently ranked 30th in the league. Only the Browns and Jaguars tackle worse.

Pass Rush -- 78.6 (5)

The Eagles have a top-five pass rush grade, with only the Bills, Cowboys, Broncos, and Titans performing better.

Coverage 74.7 (5th)

Only the Broncos, 49ers, Buccaneers, and Cowboys have a better grade in coverage.

Special teams -- 59.3 (27th)

The one weakness on the team, Philadelphia, is among the worst special team grades.

