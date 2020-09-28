PFF grades: Darrell Henderson is top RB in NFL, Jared Goff is No. 3 QB

It’s no secret that Jared Goff and Darrell Henderson have been two bright spots for the Rams through three weeks. They’re both playing at a very high level, with Goff bouncing back from a difficult 2019 season and Henderson emerging as the Rams’ top option at running back.

Based on Pro Football Focus’ grades, they’re each among the best players at their respective positions, which is part of the reason L.A.’s offense has been so effective in the first three weeks of the season.

According to PFF, Goff is the third-highest graded quarterback in the league, behind only Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. In fact, he’s the fourth-highest graded player in the NFL on offense, with Mo Alie-Cox between him and the other two quarterbacks.

Highest-graded offensive players through Week 3: 1. Aaron Rodgers – 95.6

2. Russell Wilson – 93.6

3. Mo Alie-Cox – 93.3

4. Jared Goff – 90.4 pic.twitter.com/zmBKOfZCh6 — PFF (@PFF) September 28, 2020





As for Henderson, he’s the NFL’s top-graded running back through three weeks, according to Pro Football Focus. That puts his performance thus far into perspective, showing just how effective he’s been not only as a runner, but also as a receiver.

Darrell Henderson is @PFF's #1 graded RB in football. Number one. As in, nobody is playing better. https://t.co/YShwCjp4Sy — Sosa K (@QBsMVP) September 28, 2020





They’re not the only Rams players who rank in the top 10 of their respective positions. Cooper Kupp is the third-best receiver, according to PFF’s grades, while Tyler Higbee is the No. 10 tight end.

On the offensive line, Andrew Whitworth is the second-best tackle in the league, David Edwards (in limited action) has the ninth-best grade of any guard, and Austin Blythe’s shift to center has gone well, earning the eighth-best grade among all NFL centers.

The #Rams have at least one player at each position on the offense that is ranked in the top 10 per PFF: QB Goff – 3rd

RB Henderson – 1st

WR Kupp – 3rd

TE Higbee – 10th

OT Whitworth – 2nd

G Edwards – 9th

C Blythe – 8th — DOWNTOWN RAMS [DTR] (@DowntownRams) September 28, 2020





Even in a game where the Rams scored just three points in the first half, the offense performed well. Goff went over 300 yards passing, Henderson had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Kupp caught nine passes for 107 yards and a score.

It’ll be hard for the Rams’ top offensive players to keep up this pace, but if they do, L.A. will be in great shape as the season rolls on.