PFF grades for all the Cardinals’ draft picks
The Arizona Cardinals selected nine players in the 2023 NFL draft at the end of last month. There is a lot to be excited about.
Let’s take a look at their PFF overall grades in 2022 for each player.
OL Paris Johnson
PFF Grade: 83.0
EDGE B.J. Ojulari
PFF grade: 76.3
CB Garrett Williams
PFF grade: 71.1
WR Michael Wilson
PFF grade: 74.5
OL Jon Gaines
PFF grade: 77.8
QB Clayton Tune
PFF grade: 92.0
LB Owen Pappoe
PFF grade: 69.5
CB Kei'Trel Clark
PFF grade: 57.2
DL Dante Stills