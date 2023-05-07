PFF grades for all the Cardinals’ draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals selected nine players in the 2023 NFL draft at the end of last month. There is a lot to be excited about.

Let’s take a look at their PFF overall grades in 2022 for each player.

OL Paris Johnson

PFF Grade: 83.0

EDGE B.J. Ojulari

PFF grade: 76.3

CB Garrett Williams

PFF grade: 71.1

WR Michael Wilson

PFF grade: 74.5

OL Jon Gaines

PFF grade: 77.8

QB Clayton Tune

PFF grade: 92.0

LB Owen Pappoe

PFF grade: 69.5

CB Kei'Trel Clark

PFF grade: 57.2

DL Dante Stills

PFF grade: 85.7

