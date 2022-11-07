PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 9 win vs. Commanders

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being down by 10 points less than a minute into the fourth quarter, quarterback Kirk Cousins led a come-from-behind victory by scoring the last 13 points.

The PFF grades are in and they view the Vikings favorably in some areas while being unfavorably in others.

Here are the best and worst of the Vikings PFF grades from Sunday.

Top 3 offense

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) hugs Washington Commanders offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles (77) after their game at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

LT Christian Darrisaw 87.3

WR Justin Jefferson 79.7

QB Kirk Cousins 79.0

The preseason narrative of Darrisaw being compared to Trent Williams seems less and less absurd now. He is currently PFF’s second-highest rated tackle at 89.1 behind only Andrew Thomas.

Jefferson continued his path of excellence, including catching his first touchdown pass since week one. It was also his fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season.

Cousins got beat up all game long due to the interior of the offensive line, but he showed up when it mattered most and celebrated with the team afterward.

Bottom 3 offense

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland (72) defends during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

LG Ezra Cleveland 29.4

TE Johnny Mundt 31.9

WR K.J. Osborn 49.5

Cleveland had his worst game as a Viking. He was brutalized on Sunday by the Commanders’ defensive line. He had a pass-blocking grade of 0.0 and allowed nine pressures, a career-high.

Mundt only played in 15 snaps on the day and his play was a major reason for the trade for T.J. Hockenson.

Osborn has been disappointing all season long and it continued during this game. He was targeted twice but didn’t record a catch. Despite having a breakout season last year, Osborn has not been able to have the same success. He is arguably the biggest disappointment on the season.

Top 3 defense

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) defends during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Jordan Hicks 92.5

CB Akayleb Evans 73.8

S Harrison Smith 71.2

Hicks has had issues this season, but he played very well for the Vikings defense, including an excellent batted pass at the line of scrimmage.

Evans played incredibly well in relief for Cameron Dantzler on Sunday. He only allowed one catch on three targets for -2 yards. Whenever Dantzler comes back from his ankle injury, Evans has earned more playing time.

Smith recorded an interception for the third-consecutive week and had an even better celebration by throwing a strike at the entire defense.

Bottom 3 defense

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) during the NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Patrick Jones II 48.9

CB Cameron Dantzler 49.3

DE Jonathan Bullard 52.1

Not a whole lot to read from these numbers. Jones II only played in 11 snaps, Dantzler got hurt and Bullard was objectively fine. If these are your lowest graded players each week, that’s not a bad thing.

Other notables

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams (96) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

TE T.J. Hockenson 76.4

C Garrett Bradbury 64.6

RG Ed Ingram 60.0

OLB Danielle Hunter 68.5

OLB Za’Darius Smith 62.8

ILB Eric Kendricks 63.0

CB Patrick Peterson 61.2

